Cruz says 'it's no secret' he wants to be president

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The Brief Sen. Ted Cruz said it is "no secret" that he wants to be president, but would not say whether he will run in 2028. Cruz ran for president in 2016 and finished second in the Republican delegate count before endorsing Donald Trump. Gov. Greg Abbott’s campaign denied Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick’s suggestion that Abbott plans a presidential bid.



Sen. Ted Cruz said he still has aspirations to become president during an appearance on Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick's podcast Wednesday.

Will Ted Cruz run for president again?

What they're saying:

"It's no secret that I want to be president," Cruz said.

When Patrick pressed home on his desire to run again, Cruz gave a three-word response.

"Time will tell," the senator said.

Patrick pointed out that the Republican National Convention will be in Houston in 2028, saying, "I can't imagine you not being on that stage."

"I will say, this is a bug that history has proved is rarely ended," Cruz said. "It is a permanent and often fatal bug."

The backstory:

Cruz ran for president in 2016, winning 11 primaries, including Iowa and Texas, before dropping out of the race and endorsing Donald Trump. The Texas Republican finished second in the delegate count.

Could Gov. Greg Abbott run for president?

Patrick brought up a list of names that he thinks could be in the running in 2028. The list included Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

"I think Greg Abbott wants to run," Patrick said.

Abbott is currently running for his fourth term as governor.

When asked about the possibility of running in 2028, campaign spokesperson Eduardo Leal denied Patrick's remark.

"No," Leal said.

Cruz a potential Supreme Court justice?

Cruz also discussed the potential of becoming a Supreme Court justice, a position that is often linked to the senator.

The senator reiterated his past comments of wanting to be in the middle of policy and political fights.

What they're saying:

"I want to be part of many principled constitutionalists being nominated and confirmed to the court. I just don't want me to be one of them," Cruz said.