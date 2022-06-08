Drivers feeling effects of gas prices hitting record high

Gas prices are hitting a record high across the nation, and Central Texas is no exception.

Data from AAA shows by county what the average gas price is each day. In Travis County, it's $4.57. In Williamson County, it's $4.56.

In Gillespie County, $4.65, and one of the highest in our viewing area, $4.74 in Fayette County.

For data broken down by location, click here.

Here's a look at the average gas price in Central Texas

"Today is another record for Austin, and Austin continues to set new records daily as well as statewide average here in Texas continues to set new records daily and likely as we go into summer," David Armbruster, AAA Texas spokesperson, said.

AAA says there's more demand with people driving after being pent-up during the pandemic. The war in Ukraine also plays a role because Russian crude oil is being cut off from the global market.

As gas prices rise, more people are having to cut back in other areas of their life.

"Financially, I got a lot of bills, and I could be spending that on other things. I don't like it. I'm having to work overtime to try to make ends meet," James K. said.

"Not going to be able to afford taking my kids out of town this year. I'd been saving for it already, but gas prices and everything, I'm sure it's worse in up there in Colorado, it's just getting horrible," John Vanblarcun said.

"My husband is a truck driver and at the beginning before everything rises, he was spending about $400 in gas in the truck and now he's spending $1,000," Zeneyda Rodriguez, who is from Florida, said.

Prices affected her trip, too.

"We were planning to go to my daughter's graduation in New York, but everything is so expensive, that we had to cut expenses, we decided to come here with help from our family to come and celebrate it over here," she said.

Drivers like Rodriguez are trying to get on with their regular lives while managing their expenses.

"It's affecting every part of our daily lives, so what can I say, you have to cut everywhere you can," she said. "Not to spend too much on meat," she said as an example for budgeting.

AAA says ways to save money include avoiding fast acceleration and ensuring tires are fully inflated to maximize your fuel efficiency.