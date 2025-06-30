Drivers urged to stay safe on the roads ahead of July 4th weekend

The Brief Multiple people were killed across Texas this weekend in car crashes AAA is reminding people to be careful on the roads ahead of July 4th weekend Make sure you are well-rested, and don't drive distracted



This past weekend was a deadly one on Texas roads, with multiple deaths in different crashes involving numerous vehicles.

AAA is reminding Texans to be careful on the roads, especially if you're traveling this holiday weekend.

Deadly crashes in Texas

What we know:

On June 29, I-35 near Palm Valley Boulevard was shut down for hours early in the morning. Round Rock police said three people were killed in a three-vehicle crash.

Kearra Thomas, of Belton, was arrested for intoxication manslaughter.

The victims are identified as Agustin Guillen, 38; Quinn Stegall, 21; and Maximo Ramirez, 49.

According to Austin police, Agustin Guillen was arrested earlier this month in connection to a deadly crash that happened in May.

In North Texas, at least five people are dead after a crash involving seven vehicles. It happened on I-20 in Terrell on Saturday, June 28.

DPS says an 18-wheeler driver fell asleep, hit one car, and crashed into two other semis. One of those semis jackknifed and hit three other passenger cars.

Alexis Gonzalez-Companioni is facing five charges of manslaughter and one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Stay safe ahead of the holiday weekend

Why you should care:

As the Fourth of July weekend approaches, AAA says drivers should be careful on the road.

"We know that the excitement of the holiday, the anticipation of gathering and celebrating with friends and family is on everybody's mind, but we cannot forget about safety," Doug Shupe, AAA spokesperson, said.

AAA says a person dies every nine hours and six minutes in Texas due to an alcohol-related crash.

"The 4th of July, unfortunately, is the day when we do see alcohol-impaired driving crashes increase," Shupe said.

Shupe says they project 5.7 million people will be traveling this holiday weekend, the vast majority going on road trips.

Make sure you are well-rested, and don't drive distracted.

"If you are taking a road trip, you want get at least seven hours of good sleep so you're not drowsy behind the wheel," Shupe said. "Don't drive 'intexticated.' Using those smartphones behind the wheel can be just as deadly as getting behind the wheel after drinking alcohol."

If you're hitting the road this weekend, the afternoon hours will likely by the most congested. Try to start your trip in the morning.