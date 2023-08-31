Drought restrictions: City of Kyle moves to amended stage 3

The City of Kyle will be moving to amended Stage 3 water restrictions this Friday, Sept. 1.

The City says the move is due to "historic drought conditions" that continue to stress the city's water supply and the increased high demand on the city's water system.

Under amended Stage 3:

Residents can water outdoors with a hose and sprinkler, a soaker hose, drip irrigation, or automatic irrigation system only one day a week according to the following schedule:

Addresses ending in 0 or 1: Mondays 7-10 p.m.

Addresses ending in 2 or 3: Tuesdays 7-10 p.m.

Addresses ending in 4 or 5: Wednesdays 7-10 p.m.

Addresses ending in 6 or 7: Thursdays 7-10 p.m.

Addresses ending in 8 or 9: Fridays 7-10 p.m.

No use on Saturdays or Sundays

This schedule applies to both residential and commercial properties.

The new amended rules also changed this designated irrigation schedule to once every other week:

September 4-8: No use allowed

September 11-15: Use only on designated weekday and times

September 18-22: No use allowed

September 25-29: Use only on designated weekday and times

Outdoor watering by handheld hose or watering can is allowed any day only from 7 p.m. to 10 a.m. Any time a handheld hose is used, the hose must have a positive shut-off nozzle.

Residents CANNOT do the following under amended Stage 3 rules:

Installation of new landscapes.

Filling of pools. No new pools will be permitted to open at this time. Pools may only be filled if it is to address health, safety, or potential damage to property.

Washing automobiles, trucks, trailers, boats, or other mobile equipment at home or by hand. Commercial car washes are allowed at this time.

Washing sidewalks, driveways, parking areas, streets, patios or other paved areas except to alleviate an immediate health or safety hazard.

Sale of construction water.

To report a violation, residents can contact Kyle Code Enforcement at 512-262-3914 or by email.

For tips on water conservation and more info on current drought restrictions, click here.