2 arrested for suspected drug operation at Taylor senior apartment complex
TAYLOR, Texas - Two people have been arrested in connection with a suspected drug operation at a senior apartment complex in Taylor, says the Williamson County Sheriff's Office.
WCSO's Organized Crime and K9 units and the Precinct 4 Constable's office executed a search warrant at the complex at 3700 N. Main Street.
60-year-old Denise Pippin and 66-year-old Lesley Nettles were arrested and have been charged with manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance between 200 and 400 grams.
Almost 8 oz of suspected methamphetamine, scales, baggies and cell phones were also seized.