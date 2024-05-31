2 arrested for suspected drug operation at Taylor senior apartment complex

Two people have been arrested in connection with a suspected drug operation at a senior apartment complex in Taylor, says the Williamson County Sheriff's Office.

WCSO's Organized Crime and K9 units and the Precinct 4 Constable's office executed a search warrant at the complex at 3700 N. Main Street.

60-year-old Denise Pippin and 66-year-old Lesley Nettles were arrested and have been charged with manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance between 200 and 400 grams.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Denise Pippin (Williamson County Sheriff's Office)

MORE CRIME COVERAGE

Almost 8 oz of suspected methamphetamine, scales, baggies and cell phones were also seized.