Man killed in South Austin shooting identified by police

The Austin Police Department has identified a man killed in a South Austin shooting earlier this week.

APD says 40-year-old Olvin Ponce-Aguilera was shot by a known suspect who fled the scene.

On Wednesday, May 29, around 8:40 p.m., police say they received multiple 911 calls reporting gunshots in the 400 block of Little Texas Lane, near South Congress Avenue and Stassney Lane.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found Ponce-Aguilera with apparent gunshot wounds. Despite medical assistance from ATCEMS, Ponce-Aguilera was pronounced dead at 9:50 p.m.

MORE CRIME COVERAGE

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Austin Police Department at 512-974-TIPS. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or by calling 512-472-8477. A reward up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.

Police have not released the name of the suspect, but they say there is no active threat to the public.

This is being investigated as Austin's 24th homicide of the year.