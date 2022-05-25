Drugs, almost $33K in cash seized at La Grange motel: FCSO

The Fayette County Sheriff's Office seized drugs, a handgun and almost $33,000 in cash while executing a search warrant at a La Grange motel earlier this week.

FCSO's undercover narcotics unit had received information regarding illegal drug activity at the Cartel Motel in La Grange and launched an investigation into the allegations, says FCSO.

A search warrant executed on May 24 yielded 45 grams of THC oil in numerous single use packages, 3.3 pounds of marijuana, a small amount of THC wax, 5 (one pint) bottles of promethazine, numerous different types of unused packaging and paraphernalia for sales narcotics, a 45 caliber Kimber 1911 handgun, and $32,536.25 in cash.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ (Fayette County Sheriff's Office)

Corey Powell, 46, of La Grange, was arrested and charged with Manufacture/Deliver of a Controlled Substance PG 2, >=4G<400G, Possession of Marijuana >4oz<=5lbs, and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon.