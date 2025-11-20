Drunk driver arrested for crashing into several cars in Marble Falls; 3-year-old injured

The Brief A drunk driver was arrested on several charges Marble Falls PD said the crash happened on Nov. 19 The driver fled after hitting one car in a hit-and-run, and then crashed into several others after fleeing



A drunk driver was arrested after hitting one car in a hit-and-run, then crashing into several other cars in Marble Falls after trying to get away, police said.

A 3-year-old girl was flown to a local hospital for her injuries.

What we know:

Marble Falls police said on Nov. 19, around 1:09 p.m., police, fire rescue, and EMS responded to a hit-and-run crash near the intersection of La Ventana Drive and South US Highway 281.

When officers arrived, they found the driver of a 2016 Ram 2500 pickup who had crashed into a 2011 Jeep SUV at the intersection of Max Starcke Dam Road and South US Highway 281.

The Jeep SUV was driven by 19-year-old Celeste Prado, of Marble Falls.

The driver of the Ram fled and drove into a neighborhood, hitting a stop sign at Bendito Way and La Ventana Drive. He then kept driving, crashing into a light pole and traffic sign at Corazon Drive and La Ventana Drive.

The Ram then lost control and hit a Dodge Journey. The Dodge was driven by 30-year-old Brittany Ashlock, of Burnet, who had her 3-year-old daughter in the car.

A silver Lexus driven by 75-year-old Dan Smalley, of Kerrville, then hit the Ram after it crashed into the Dodge. The Ram tried leaving after the crash and hit a 2017 Ford F-250 driven by 62-year-old Veronica Leenen, of Sealy.

The driver of the Ram was airlifted to Dell Seton Medical Center. He is in stable condition.

The 3-year-old girl was also flown to Dell Seton. She is reported to be in stable condition.

The driver of the Ram is now facing several criminal charges, including:

Aggravated Assault Causes Serious Bodily Injury (Felony 2)

3 counts of Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon (Felony 2)

Driving While Intoxicated 3rd or More (Felony 3)

Duty on Striking Fixture / Hwy Landscape >=$200 (Misdemeanor B)

Collision Involving Damage to Vehicle >=$200 (Misdemeanor B)