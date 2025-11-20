Drunk driver arrested for crashing into several cars in Marble Falls; 3-year-old injured
MARBLE FALLS, Texas - A drunk driver was arrested after hitting one car in a hit-and-run, then crashing into several other cars in Marble Falls after trying to get away, police said.
A 3-year-old girl was flown to a local hospital for her injuries.
What we know:
Marble Falls police said on Nov. 19, around 1:09 p.m., police, fire rescue, and EMS responded to a hit-and-run crash near the intersection of La Ventana Drive and South US Highway 281.
When officers arrived, they found the driver of a 2016 Ram 2500 pickup who had crashed into a 2011 Jeep SUV at the intersection of Max Starcke Dam Road and South US Highway 281.
The Jeep SUV was driven by 19-year-old Celeste Prado, of Marble Falls.
The driver of the Ram fled and drove into a neighborhood, hitting a stop sign at Bendito Way and La Ventana Drive. He then kept driving, crashing into a light pole and traffic sign at Corazon Drive and La Ventana Drive.
The Ram then lost control and hit a Dodge Journey. The Dodge was driven by 30-year-old Brittany Ashlock, of Burnet, who had her 3-year-old daughter in the car.
A silver Lexus driven by 75-year-old Dan Smalley, of Kerrville, then hit the Ram after it crashed into the Dodge. The Ram tried leaving after the crash and hit a 2017 Ford F-250 driven by 62-year-old Veronica Leenen, of Sealy.
The driver of the Ram was airlifted to Dell Seton Medical Center. He is in stable condition.
The 3-year-old girl was also flown to Dell Seton. She is reported to be in stable condition.
The driver of the Ram is now facing several criminal charges, including:
- Aggravated Assault Causes Serious Bodily Injury (Felony 2)
- 3 counts of Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon (Felony 2)
- Driving While Intoxicated 3rd or More (Felony 3)
- Duty on Striking Fixture / Hwy Landscape >=$200 (Misdemeanor B)
- Collision Involving Damage to Vehicle >=$200 (Misdemeanor B)
The Source: Information from the Marble Falls Police Department