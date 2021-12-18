Dry shampoo, conditioner recall: P&G issues recall over benzene

Dozens of dry shampoo and dry conditioner sprays in the United States have been recalled by Procter & Gamble due to the presence of benzene.

The recall includes products from Pantene, Aussie, Herbal Essences and Waterless, as well as discontinued aerosol dry shampoo products from Old Spice and Hair Food. A full list of the recalled products can be found below.

US dry shampoo, conditioner products included in recall (Photo: P&G)

The Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) has determined that benzene causes cancer in humans. Long-term exposure to high levels of benzene in the air can cause leukemia, cancer of the blood-forming organs, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has also classified benzene as a known human carcinogen.

"While benzene is not an ingredient in any of our products, our review showed that unexpected levels of benzene came from the propellant that sprays the product out of the can," P&G wrote in a news release.

P&G said their recall is out of an abundance of caution, and that daily exposure to benzene in the recalled products at the levels detected in the company’s testing would not be expected to cause adverse health consequences.

P&G said the company has not received any reports of adverse events related to the recalled products.

"No other products from Pantene, Aussie, Herbal Essences, Hair Food, and Waterless are in the scope of this recall and such other products may continue to be used as intended, including those aerosol dry shampoo spray products with production code ranges different from those specifically communicated," P&G said.

RELATED: Johnson & Johnson recalling sunscreens due to traces of benzene

The recalled products were distributed nationwide through retail outlets and online. Retailers have been alerted to remove recalled products from their shelves.

Reimbursements will be offered.

Consumers can visit www.pantene.com, www.aussie.com, www.herbalessences.com, www.hairfood.com, www.oldspice.com, or www.waterlesshaircare.com, for more information about the recalled products and to learn how to receive a reimbursement.

If consumers have further questions, they can also seek more information via the Consumer Care team at 1-888-674-3631 from Monday – Friday from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. EST.

Dry shampoos affected by benzene recall

The products listed below are affected by the recall. All are packaged in aerosol cans.

To find if your product is affected, look for the production code on the bottom of the can, as shown in the image below.

Production Code Range Guidance for US Recall (Photo: P&G)

The first four numbers of the production code are the only ones necessary to determine if your product is impacted and falls within the ranges outlined.

Herbal Essences Blue Ginger Refresh Dry Shampoo, 4.9oz., product code in the range of 9047-9072

Herbal Essences White Grapefruit & Mint Dry Shampoo, 4.9oz., product code in the range of 0015-0314 or 1004-1019 or 9028-9348

Herbal Essences White Strawberry & Sweet Mint Dry Shampoo, 4.9oz., product code in the range of 0167-0308 or 1105-1106 or 9049-9348

Herbal Essences Cucumber & Green Tea Dry Shampoo, 4.9oz., product code 0093 or 1075 or in the range of 9029-9294

Herbal Essences Cucumber & Green Tea Dry Shampoo, 1.7oz., product code in the range of 0036-0329 or 1019-1098 or 9023-9312

Pantene Dry Shampoo No Water Refresh, 4.9oz., product code in the range of 9009-9058

Pantene Dry Shampoo Sheer Volume, 4.9oz., product code in the range of 9025-9260

Pantene Never Tell Dry Shampoo, 4.2oz., product code in the range of 0006-0364 or 1074-1133 or 9157-9329

Aussie After Hours Dry Shampoo Texture Spray, 4.9oz., product code in the range of 0139-0140

Aussie Tousle Hustle Dry Shampoo, 4.9oz., product code in the range of 0013-0300 or 1038 or 9189

Aussie Bounce Back Dry Shampoo, 4.9oz., product code in the range of 0013-00357 or 1018-1123 or 9189-9345

Aussie Clean Color Protect Shampoo, 4.9oz., product code in the range of 9047-9123

Aussie Clean Texture Dry Shampoo, 4.9oz., product code in the range of 9072-9176

Aussie Clean Volume Dry Shampoo, 4.9oz., product code 9085

Waterless Dry Shampoo No Residue, 3.7oz., product code in the range of 0004-0357 or 9291-9344

Waterless Dry Shampoo No Residue, 1oz., product code in the range of 0175-0176 or 9295-9297

Hair Food Coconut Dry Shampoo, 4.9oz., product code in the range of 0027-0192 or 9007

Old Spice Fiji Dry Shampoo, 4.9oz., product code in the range of 9046-9228

Old Spice Pure Sport Dry Shampoo, 4.9oz., product code in the range of 9040-9239

Dry conditioners affected by benzene recall

The products listed below are affected by the recall. All are packaged in aerosol cans.

The first four numbers of the production code are the only ones necessary to determine if your product is impacted and falls within the ranges outlined, as shown in the image above.

Waterless Dry Conditioner Weightless Smooth, 3.6oz., product code in the range of 0002-0248 or 9298-9350

Waterless Dry Conditioner Instant Moisture, 3.6oz., product code in the range of 0009-0069 or 9297-9350

Waterless Dry Conditioner Weightless Smooth, .98oz., product code in the range of 0084-0085 or 9284-9361

Waterless Dry Conditioner Instant Moisture, .98oz., product code in the range of 0017-0100 or 9283-9284

Pantene Sultry Bronde All in One Luxury Mist, 4.9oz., product code 0038

Pantene Smooth Talker Dry Conditioning Oil, 3.9oz., product code in the range of 0183-0365 or 1042-1046

Pantene Mist Behaving Dry Conditioning Mist, 3.9oz., product code in the range of 0048-0336 or 1008-1218 or 9247-9349

Pantene Mist Behaving Dry Conditioning Mist, 3.9oz., product code in the range of 9108-9303

Pantene Mist Behaving Dry Conditioning Mist, 1.0oz., product code in the range of 0107-0262 or 9112-9288

Pantene Gold Series Instant Nourishing Spray, 4.9oz., product code in the range of 0307 or 9263-9266

Aussie Smooth Vibes Dry Conditioner, 4.9oz., product code 0021 or 1038 or in the range of 9294-9325

Aussie Petal Soft Dry Conditioner, 4.9oz., product code in the range of 9196-9246

Aussie Sleekend Warrior Dry Conditioner, 4.9oz., product code in the range of 0014-0062 or 9198-9349

Full information on the recall can be found here.

Advertisement

This story was reported from Detroit.