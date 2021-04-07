DUI suspect fatally struck by San Mateo County deputy's car while fleeing

A man suspected of driving while intoxicated was killed after he was hit by a San Mateo County Sheriff's vehicle in Burlingame late Tuesday night, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Authorities said the man had been driving southbound on Highway 101 when a CHP officer tried to pull him over for possible drunk driving.

The man stopped and got out of his black Honda Civic, the CHP said.

But just as the officer was about to take him into custody, the man tried to get away.

CHP Officer Art Montiel said the man ran across all the southbound lanes and jumped over the center divider. He was struck by a different deputy's car while trying to cross the northbound lanes. That deputy was not involved in the pursuit, Montiel said.

"Had he just gone along with the program he would be sitting in jail at this point," Montiel said. "But he decided to run and unfortunately it cost him his life."

The man's identity was not released, except that he was believed to be in his 30s.

The deputy was not hurt in the crash.

While southbound Highway 101 stayed open, three of the four northbound lanes are expected to remain closed until at least 5 a.m.



