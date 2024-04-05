Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson to induct his grandmother into WWE Hall of Fame

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson will induct his grandmother, Lia Maivia, into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2024.

"She was a trail blazer. She was a protector of our family. She was the real Final Boss," Johnson said on Instagram.

According to WWE, Maivia "shattered glass ceilings" to become a powerful wrestling promoter, laying "the foundation for one of the most decorated bloodlines in wrestling history."

READ MORE: Kevin Bacon to visit 'Footloose' school on prom day after students' viral campaign

She and her husband, WWE Hall of Famer "High Chief" Peter Maivia, are key figures in Hawaii’s wrestling history, WWE says.

When her husband died in 1982 ,Maivia took over the National Wrestling Alliance territory in Hawaii known as Polynesian Pro Wrestling, becoming one of wrestling’s first woman promoters.

RELATED: 1st ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’ trailer gives sneak peek at upcoming sequel

In 1985, Maivia was in charge of promoting A Hot Summer Night, which was an event that featured several WWE Hall of Famers including Andre the Giant, Ric Flair, Rocky Johnson (Maivia’s son-in-law), Dusty Rhodes, Antonio Inoki, and many other WWE greats. There were more than 20,000 in attendance for the event.

Dwayne The Rock Johnson (Getty Images)

"With Lia Maivia’s strength and influence, the Anoa'i family grew into one of the industry’s defining families as WWE Superstars such as The Rock, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Yokozuna, Rikishi, Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso, and many more developed into some of the most globally renowned sports-entertainers of their respective eras," WWE said.

Maivia died in 2008 when she was 77 years old, but her legacy and impact on the industry is still felt today.