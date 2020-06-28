Expand / Collapse search

Early voting in Travis County ends July 10

2020 Election
Early voting underway for Texas Primary runoff election

FOX 7 Austin's Jane Lonsdale has details from North Austin on what you need to know before you head to the polls.

AUSTIN, Texas - Travis County Clerk Dana DeBeauvoir is reminding the public that early voting for the July 14 elections begins on Monday, June 29 and goes through Friday, July 10, 2020. 

Poll schedule: 

  • June 29 - July 2: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. 
  • July 5: Noon - 6 p.m. 
  • July 6 - July 14: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. 

Polling locations in Travis County have also changed due to COVID-19 concerns. Grocery stores and Austin Community College Campuses are not polling locations in this year's elections. 

Voters planning on voting early can visit any of the 20 early voting locations. 

Click here to see the full list of polling locations in Travis County. Personal sample ballots and a map of wait times can be found can also be found at VoteTravis.com  

The county is also encouraging voters to wear face masks and bring an umbrella, in case voters have to wait outside. 

"Social distancing markers will be set up at each location to help voters distance throughout the voting process," a county official wrote. 

