Expand / Collapse search

911 outages in Texas, other states highlight system vulnerabilities: experts

By
Published  April 18, 2024 10:22pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 7 Austin

Law enforcement investigating 911 issues

911 outages in multiple states are being investigated by law enforcement agencies. Experts say it highlights the vulnerability of the 911 system.

AUSTIN, Texas - Law enforcement agencies in multiple states are investigating what caused major 911 problems in several states, including Texas. Experts said it highlights the vulnerability of the 911 system.

"911 systems are extremely vulnerable," cybersecurity expert Matt Malone said.

From Wednesday night into Thursday morning, 911 systems in multiple states went out.

The FCC said they are investigating to "get to the bottom of the cause and impact."

AT&T outage: Cell phone users, 911 impacted

Customers of AT&T and other cell carriers across the country experienced an outage today. They were taking to social media saying they cannot make or receive calls, and it impacted police communications as well.

The Executive Director of the National Association of State 911 Administrators said the outages in Texas, South Dakota, Nebraska and Nevada may have been because of a cut fiber when someone was installing a light pole. She said tornadoes in Ohio impacted their service, and Minnesota experienced a network outage.

"It definitely appears that there were a number of things that happened all at once," Executive Director of National Association of State 911 Administrators Harriet Rennie-Brown said.

In Sioux Falls, South Dakota, this was a first.

"We have never experienced an outage of this magnitude or duration," Sioux Falls Fire Assistant Chief Michael Gramlick said.

MORE STORIES

He said they were able to adapt.

"We pivoted 911 calls to remaining phone lines, Metro Communications staff's expertise and ability to shift calls to our admin line, and the availability of 911 texting provided the same dispatch services our first responders receive on any other day," Gramlick said.

Experts said all cities should have back up plans, but ultimately, a cybersecurity expert said the entire system needs to be updated.

"A 911, which is a life-threatening system, should have dual connection to the internet, should be vulnerable from ransomware attacks, should be vulnerable from cyberattacks, but unfortunately that’s not the way the system is right now, it’s very vulnerable," Malone said.

Malone said security is an issue.

"You think about the things that control our daily lives; you can shut down this country. We won World War II because we were an industrial country. Today, they could shut us down, and we’d be over," Malone said.