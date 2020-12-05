Early voting open for Austin City Council, AISD district runoffs

Over 4700 people have already voted in the runoff election from November. Early voting runs until December 11th, with the final day to vote being Tuesday, December 15th.

“Voters still want to vote. We are turning out for this runoff election at close to double the turnout of the previous similar election for the city and this school in 2016 and again in 2018,” said Travis County Clerk Dana DeBeauvoir.

Four races are on the ballot: Council District 6, Council District 10, AISD District 5, and AISD District 8 at-large.

“Keep in mind that school and city taxes and policy affect your pocketbook and your daily life far more than anything at the top of the ticket,” said DeBeauvoir.

DeBeauvoir says protocols are in place to make sure voters are safe. “All of this is socially distanced, masked lots of protections, just the way you saw it the last time,” she said.

