Early voting begins, Flannigan, Kelly to face off in runoff election

A video posted by Austin City Council member Jimmy Flannigan has been gaining plenty of traction on social media. It shows what happened after Flannigan wrapped up his campaign rally.

“I was walking back to my car and a group of bikers rolled up to the city park and physically accosting me, refusing to let me leave, blocking my car door, not wearing masks. It was really something else,” he said.

Flannigan said these bikers support Mackenzie Kelly, his opponent. “This is the same group that held the rally right before the general election where my opponent was a featured speaker,” he said.

However, Kelly said otherwise. She said she has no affiliation to them, other than being invited to speak at their pro-police event. She also denies supporting the Proud Boys group.

“I'm definitely not affiliated with the Proud Boys. They don't represent my values or beliefs. Unfortunately, my opponent has been perpetuating that belief online,” said Kelly.

The two will go head to head in a runoff election on Dec. 15. District Six voters will have a contrasting choice to make. The two have very different views on hot topics such as lifting the ban on public camping.

“We definitely need to go back in time to before the city council changed the homeless camping ordinance,” said Kelly.

“I think it would be a much better strategy to have thought about the effects that repealing that would have on the community. We needed to provide the homeless individuals with resources and a way to be lifted out of homelessness before allowing them to just camp everywhere,” said Kelly.

Flannigan believes the old ordinance criminalized the homeless. “I would love for my opponent to be clearer about what she's proposing. In the forum, she bizarrely tried to have it both ways. She claimed that she didn't want to criminalize homelessness then advocated for criminalizing homelessness through the camping ban,” said Flannigan.

When it comes to police reform, Kelly disagrees with council slashing millions from the budget. “I definitely think we need to make meaningful reform with the police department but it shouldn't be at the expense of public safety,” she said.

For these two candidates, they are giving a final pitch to their district’s voters.

“I will assure you that I will stand up for what the needs are of our district and will listen to everyone despite what your political leanings are and we will collaborate together,” said Kelly.

.Flannigan outlined some things he has already accomplished on the dais. “We have solved transportation issues in every neighborhood. We have brought roads, sidewalks crosswalks, stoplights, safety on crosswalks for our school kids,” said Flannigan.

Flannigan also promises to be fiscally responsible with taxpayer dollars.

