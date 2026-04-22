Earth Day: H-E-B tote bag giveaway across Texas

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The Brief H-E-B celebrating Earth Day with reusable tote bag giveaway The giveaway starts at 8 a.m. (CT) on April 22



H-E-B is celebrating Earth Day by giving away reusable bags to its customers.

The backstory:

The giveaway starts at 8 a.m. (CT) today (4/22/26) and customers who visit any H-E-B, Central Market, Joe V’s Smart Shop, and Mi Tienda in Texas are eligible to receive a complimentary Earth Day bag, while supplies last.

This year, the bag features Garner State Park, which is situated along the Frio River.

H-E-B says this design is the third and final installment in a three-year series that featured state parks in Texas.

For $1.50, customers can purchase additional Earth Day reusable bags, which are mostly made from ocean-bound plastic, which is plastic waste at high risk of entering the ocean from where it was recovered.

By the numbers:

H-E-B says it plans to giveaway about 276,000 bags.

For more information you can go here.