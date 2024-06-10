Body camera video released in deadly North Austin officer-involved shooting

The Austin Police Department has released body camera video of the deadly officer-involved shooting in North Austin.

Austin police said on May 27, around 1:34 a.m., officers received a disturbance/ hot shot call in the 12500 block of Tech Ridge Blvd. A caller said they could hear neighbors arguing, glass shattering, and things being thrown. The caller also said it sounded like an argument between a man and woman.

Later, officers saw a man, later identified as 46-year-old Ensel Maclare-Urgelles, on top of a victim, and was actively stabbing her with a knife. To protect the life of the victim, an APD officer shot their department-approved firearm, hitting Maclare-Urgelles.

The victim had life-threatening injuries, but has since been released. Maclare-Urgelles died at the hospital, APD said.

The incident was captured on the officers’ body-worn cameras.

The officer that fired their gun, Officer Cody Schulz, had six years of service. Per APD protocol, the officer will be placed on administrative duty.

APD Officer Alexis Cruz did not discharge his department-approved firearm. However, Officer Cruz’s body-worn camera video offers a clearer visual of the sequence of events that transpired.

APD will conduct two concurrent investigations into this incident: a criminal investigation conducted by the APD Special Investigations Unit in conjunction with the Travis County District Attorney's Office and an administrative investigation conducted by the APD Internal Affairs Unit, with oversight from the Office of Police Oversight.

To watch the full videos, click here.