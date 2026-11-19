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The Brief Police are looking for a man connected to an East Austin burglary On Nov. 4, a home on Milton Lease Drive was burglarized while the homeowner was away



Police are asking for help identifying an East Austin burglary suspect.

East Austin burglary

The backstory:

Austin police said on Nov. 4, a home on Milton Lease Drive was burglarized while the homeowner was away. The suspect went inside the home and stole several items.

Later that day, the suspect tried to cash a check that was stolen during the burglary at Wells Fargo Bank in South Austin. The bank identified the transaction as suspicious and the check was not cashed.

The suspect was identified as a black man in his 20s with short, dark hair and is heavy set.

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What you can do:

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Capital Area Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS (8477) or submit an anonymous tip online at austincrimestoppers.org. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for information that leads to an arrest.