The Brief Worker at VA call center in Killeen caught up in new fraud crackdown 15 people total have been charged for defrauding the VA to the tune of $3.4 million collectively The charges are part of a new national crackdown on fraud by federal authorities



A worker at a Veterans Affairs call center in Killeen is among those caught in a new fraud crackdown.

Federal prosecutors here in Austin are helping with the national effort to find those who are stealing VA benefits.

RELATED COVERAGE: DOJ: 15 charged for defrauding $3.4 million from the VA

The backstory:

Heidi Brady worked as the VA National Call Center in Killeen and according to a federal indictment, allegedly diverted a little more than $60,000 in benefit payments to herself.

Federal officials say Brady was helped by her neighbor, Raymond Davis. He is accused of impersonating veterans in phone calls to the VA to claim benefits.

What they're saying:

"Now that [$60,000 Brady allegedly diverted] may not sound like much. But to veterans who are just scraping by, trying to live their day-to-day lives, $1,000, a few hundred dollars could mean the difference, could mean a complete difference between being able to survive and not being able get by," said Western District US Attorney Justin Simmons.

Federal prosecutors, like Simmons, were at a news conference in Houston Tuesday to announce the results of a new national crackdown on fraud. U.S. Assistant Attorney General Colin McDonald described the action as a surge.

"If you lie to obtain veterans' benefits, if you steal a veteran's identity, if you exploit a vulnerable veteran. If you misuse funds intended to support someone who served this great country, we are resolved to find you and bring you to justice," said McDonald.

The National Fraud Enforcement Division at the Department of Justice is led by McDonald.

The success of this surge, to catch and lock up those stealing from veterans, will be aided by whistleblowers, according to Northern District U.S. Attorney Ryan Raybould.

"Fraud thrives in silence. Accountability begins when people speak up," said Raybould.

Other people caught as part of crackdown

Big picture view:

In addition to Brady, 14 other people have been charged or recently convicted of fraud, according to the Department of Justice.

A worker at the VA Medical Center in Houston was also arrested as part of the crackdown. According to court documents, Yolanda Johnson Sayed allegedly ran a kick-back scam involving money for prosthetics, according to Southern District U.S. Attorney Aaron Reitz.

"Johnson then used her government credit card to pay the fraudulent charges and then received a cut of the fraud proceeds through electronic transfers to her personal accounts," said Reitz.

Officials say some of the fraud cases involved stolen valor.

Raybould brought up the case he prosecuted against Stephenville businessman Clayton Iley, who claimed to be a decorated military veteran and ran a war bond scam.

About two dozen of the exotic cars he bought will soon be auctioned off in Arlington by Apple Towing. The Houston-based company works with the U. S. Marshals selling off items seized by the government. Regular auctions are posted online.

A date has not yet been set for the Iley vehicles, but FOX 7 Austin was told a public viewing of the vehicles will be done before the event.