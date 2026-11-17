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The Brief Texas’ first statewide risk-limiting audit will check results of the Nov. 3 U.S. Senate election. Randomly selected paper ballots will be compared with electronically counted results. Counties using electronic voting equipment must also conduct separate sample hand counts.



Texas will put its ballot audits to the test for the first time, when they use the audit process on the results of the Nov. 3 U.S. Senate election.

The audit will compare randomly selected paper ballots against the electronically tabulated results to verify election results.

How does the statewide audit work?

Texas Secretary of State Robert Howden will generate a random number to determine which ballots are used for election results confirmation.

What they're saying:

"Texans deserve to know their elections are secure and their votes are counted accurately," Howden said. "We have multiple checks and balances throughout the process, and now we have two ways to verify the results after the election."

The number selection will be broadcast live on Wednesday at 2:30 p.m.

"The addition of statewide risk-limiting audits is an important milestone for Texas elections," Howden said. "It gives an additional layer of accountability and transparency into the process."

The implementation of the audit comes from legislation passed in 2021. Howden's office said smaller-scale audits have been conducted in years prior to help prepare for a full implementation.

Sample hand counts of counties with electronic voting to be conducted

Counties that use electronic voting equipment must also conduct partial hand counts of ballots after elections. Election officials use the hand count to verify voting machine accuracy.

The hand count will compare results of the U.S. Senate race, Chief Justice of the Texas Supreme Court and one race selected locally by the county.