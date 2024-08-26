East Austin shooting: 2 teens arrested for murder after 13-year-old was killed

Two teens were arrested in connection to the death of a 13-year-old in East Austin, the Austin Police Department said.

Austin police said on August 22, around 8:35 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 6300 block of Thurgood Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found 13-year-old Jeremiah Cavazos with gunshot wounds. He later died from his injuries.

RELATED: East Austin homicide is city's 40th this year; police investigating

Police said Cavazos and teen no. 2 drove a stolen car to east Austin to meet with teen no. 1. During the meeting, Cavazos and teen no. 2 robbed teen no. 1, which resulted in a shootout between all three people.

Police said Cavazos was shot in the back and got into the stolen car. Teen no. 2 began driving away, which threw Cavazos out of the car. Teen no. 1 fled from the area.

Teen no. 2 was arrested and charged with capital murder, and teen no. 1 was arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Austin Police Department at 512-974-TIPS. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org by calling 512-472-8477. A reward up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.