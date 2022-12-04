1 dead, another injured after car collides with fence in East Austin

One person was killed and another injured after a car collided with a fence in East Austin.

ATCEMS says EMS and fire crews responded to the crash in the 5000 block of Martin Avenue near E. 51st Street just before 9 p.m. Dec. 3.

One person was pinned in the vehicle and had to be extricated, and was unconscious. Another was injured.

ATCEMS later declared one patient dead at the scene and the other a trauma alert, who was transported to Dell Seton Medical Center with potentially serious, not expected to be life-threatening injuries.