Easter 2024: Austinites celebrate holiday in traditional and non-traditional ways

Many in Austin celebrated Easter Sunday in traditional and non-traditional ways. Some said they went to church, while others spent time outdoors.

"It is a very special day for myself and my family," said Austin resident Elisa Arce. "We have always been believers, and today is the day of the resurrection of Christ, and we wanted to celebrate that and make sure that we acknowledge the importance of this day."

Easter Sunday is one of the highest attendance days for most churches. Many churches opened their doors in the early morning hours for sunrise services.

"I actually went to church very early and just had brunch with a friend after, and now trying to get some golf," Arce said.

Crowds of people in downtown Austin spent the holiday burning calories.

"I started my Easter with my family, and we had a brunch, and I live downtown and decided I needed to go for a good run," said Austin resident Elizabeth Adams.

"I stayed home and watched basketball and thank you, thank you for allowing me to do that. I appreciate it," said Austin resident Tim O.

Some residents said this year's Easter was not celebrated traditionally, while others say it is about being with family and worship.

"Not as traditional, because back home we would do more of, like, family, more of a family gathering, like a cookout and, you know, just make sure that we are spending as much time together," Arce said. "My family is away now, so I tend to usually spend Easter with friends in Austin."

"We went to church, so, I mean, it's being with family. One of my children came home from college, so it's fun being with her, so church, brunch, being outside, being with family," Adams said.

As families across Central Texas spent the holiday participating in Easter egg hunts, others in downtown Austin opted to spend the day on the golf course.

"Easter just happened to fall on the tournament date," Tim O. said.

"It is a great place for family and friends to come and mingle," Arce said. "You don't have to be an expert to play here."