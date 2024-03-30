Easter 2024: Thousands gather for second annual Eggstravaganza in Dripping Springs

Children line the gates at Dripping Springs Ranch Park ready to score a basket full of Easter eggs pouring out of a helicopter during the annual egg drop.

"It was crazy fun," said Eggstravaganza attendee Carol Dunnigan. "We didn't know what to expect, there were like eggs dropping from a helicopter."

As the eggs landed, children of all ages raced to the field.

"Five, six, seven, eight, I’ve got eight," said Eggstravaganza attendee Trey.

"I thought I was going to get a lot, and I thought I did, but I don't think I actually got a lot" ,said Eggstravaganza attendee Bowie Duddy.

"I got like four erasers and two eggs of candy," said Eggstravaganza attendee Kitt Duddy.

"The eggs are full of candy. We made sure they were all hypoallergenic candy, but there is also some erasers and some school utensils in them," said D.J. Smith, founder of Holiday and Harvest."

Smith says this is the event's second year. They started planning for this year shortly after weighing the pros and cons of the first Eggstravaganza.

"It takes an army to prep for an event like this," Smith said. "We have a great relationship with the city of Dripping Springs, who helps curate and run this event with us as a partner."

"We are an Austin-based company, and we want to bring joy to kids and have a fun, safe, healthy environment," said Holiday and Harvest employee Jake Skelton.

Families were able to enjoy hayrides, a petting zoo, a craft zone and other activities at no cost.

"It is great to just set up an event like this, food trucks and stuff like that, for other businesses to get their word out, and then for the eggs to be dropped, and they are all having fun right before Easter, getting it out of their system, so it's good," Skelton said.

Despite the gloomy skies, thousands were in attendance.

"We knew it would be outside, so with a little cloud clover, it wasn't so hot, so I think it actually turned out even better," Dunnigan said. "We did not expect to see this many people. It was amazing, and people are like from all over too."