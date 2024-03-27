Easter 2024: Travis County Parks warn of busy holiday weekend

Travis County Parks are asking visitors to prepare for a busy holiday weekend as Easter Sunday approaches.

The Parks department says that parks will be open as normal on Easter Sunday, March 31, but residents are encouraged to plan ahead and arrive early, as Easter is one of the busiest days for the entire Travis County Parks system.

The county will be monitoring capacity to help ensure the best experience for visitors.

If a park reaches maximum capacity, it will close, and a closure notice will be posted on that specific park's webpage.

MORE STORIES

Additional visitors will not be allowed in for the day, and those who leave the park while it is at capacity will not be able to re-enter.

Park visitors are also asked not to bring confetti eggs that contain plastic confetti to Travis County parks.

Residents can visit each park's webpage and review the "Know Before You Go" sections.