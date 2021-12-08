Eight cases of omicron variant identified by Houston Methodist

article

Houston Methodist has confirmed they have identified eight cases of the omicron variant through its comprehensive virus genome sequencing surveillance project.



According to a release, until now, COVID-19 sequencing has shown 100% delta variants since earlier this year.



"We’re in a race against the variants," said S. Wesley Long, M.D., Ph.D., medical director of diagnostic microbiology at Houston Methodist. "To stop the COVID-19 virus dead in its tracks, we can’t stress enough how critically important it is for everyone in the community to get completely vaccinated as soon as possible. Remember, this includes boosters or a third shot if you are eligible. Continue to take extra precautions in the meantime, such as wearing masks, socially distancing, avoiding crowds and poorly ventilated spaces, and if you feel sick, self-isolating until you can be tested for COVID-19."



On Monday, Harris County Public Health reported a woman from NW Harris County tested positive for what is believed to be the first case of the omicron variant in the state of Texas.

Harris County Public Health also announced this week they detected the omicron variant in its wastewater.

