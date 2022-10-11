Election 2022: Final day to register to vote in Texas is October 11

Are you registered to vote for the upcoming November election? If not, October 11 is the last day to register to vote in Texas.

Election Day is November 8 and if you're going to be 18 by that day than you can register. If you're unclear if you will be, you can check on the Texas Secretary of State's website.

Applications to register to vote must be postmarked by October 11.

You can either register to vote in person at your local registrar's office or print an application and mail it to your voter registrar's office.

The only form of online registration in the state is if you're renewing your driver's license and registering to vote during that process.

October 11 is also the last day to correct your address for the midterm elections, which can be done online.

If you are a college student, or know of one, that is out of state they can apply for an absentee ballot. Students living in Texas from out of state can register to vote with their new Texas address.

Early voting begins October 24.

More than 90% of the population in Travis County is registered to vote. Despite that, midterm elections in the Austin-metro typically have a voter turnout of only about 40%.

The organization People Organized in Defense of Earth and her Resources or PODER, which is a nonprofit aiming to increase voter participation in the east side of Austin, is hosting a voter registration event at the Mariposa Complex in East Austin until 7 p.m. People can either walk up to register or drive through with their cars.

You can register in English or in Spanish and you can also check if you're registered already.