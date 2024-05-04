Texas elections 2024: Big-ticket items on the Williamson County ballot

A slow trickle of voters braved the rain Saturday to have their say on election day across Williamson County.

At the Williamson County Jester Annex, it was an overall slow afternoon.

But the turnout highlights just how much every vote counts, especially on issues residents worked hard to get addressed.

"They can base their votes on how well the city council is doing," said Terry Burris.

FOX 7 Austin spoke with Burris in the fall, right after Taylor City Council decided to take his petition against their 4,000 percent pay raise to the ballot.

"People felt like they didn't have a voice, so that's all," said Burris. "I'm trying to give them one."

Voters had the choice Saturday to repeal the pay increase, which was $500 per meeting for council members and $750 for the mayor.

They also voted on whether or not council meetings could happen outside Taylor city limits.

"Our council went to Horseshoe Bay and spent the night at a resort, held an actual council meeting, so we feel if they're going to hold council meetings, they're going to need to do it within the city limits of Taylor," said Gary Gola when FOX 7 Austin talked to him in November after he started a second petition to see change at city council.

Meanwhile, in Georgetown, the fate of three new schools rests in the hands of voters.

FOX 7 Austin sat down with Devin Padavil, the superintendent at Georgetown ISD earlier this week.

He said he's trying to make room for an additional 6,000 students in the next decade.

"We will have six overcrowded campuses in the next two years," said Padavil.

The district is asking for more than $649 million for new buildings, upgraded technology, security concerns, and even renovations to existing properties.

For the average homeowner, it would cost an additional $2.77 a month.

"The growth is the number one factor," said Padavil. "We are the fastest growing community in the country, and so the need to have the facilities and not have schools that are overpopulated was pretty significant as identified by our community."

The City of Hutto also had a lot addressing the council on the ballot, including a proposition to remove the mayor or any other council member for conviction of a crime involving moral turpitude.