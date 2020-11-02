Election Day prayer vigils scheduled in Austin, across the country

On the eve of the 2020 presidential election, spiritual prayer has helped millions calm their nerves.

Here in Texas, thousands will engage in virtual prayer vigils Tuesday.

“We’re non-partisan,” says Bee Moorhead, Executive Director of the Texas Interfaith Center. “This doesn’t have to do with praying for who we want... this is about making sure people feel their voices are heard. The Texas Interfaith Center will be holding a 24-hour social media picture vigil for their followers. “We’re hoping people get a little hope and faith in their social media feeds tomorrow.”

At the First United Methodist Church in Austin, members are signing up for prayer vigil slots between 7 am-7 pm for Tuesday’s Election Day. “People are feeling afraid of what’s to come,” said Senior Pastor Taylor Fuerst. “What will the result of Election Day be? What If the outcome Is unclear? How will that play out? Will there be violence?”

Washington National Cathedral will also open its doors for election prayer, for the first time Tuesday since the pandemic began.

