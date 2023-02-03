Elgin ISD to provide curbside lunches for district students Feb. 4

Elgin ISD will provide curbside lunch services to district students this Saturday.

Students can pick up lunches on Feb. 4 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Elgin High School. Student name, address and campus will be required to pick up. All lunches will be free of charge. Supplies are limited.

The district says it will continue to monitor the needs of students and families in the wake of the recent ice storm that impacted Central Texas.

In addition to the lunches, Elgin ISD has provided a list of food resources:

Elgin Community Cupboard

Address: 303 N Ave C., Elgin, TX 78621

Phone: 512-281-9491

Food pantry

Hours of operation: Each Tuesday 10 a.m. to noon

Bastrop County Emergency Food Pantry

Address: 806 Fayette St, Bastrop, TX

Phone: 512-303-0033

Food pantry, some personal care/hygiene products

Requires proof of Bastrop Co Residence

Hours of operation: Walk-ins from 8-11:30 a.m./ 1 to 3:30 p.m. and LMV 8-11:30 a.m./1- 3:30 p.m.