Elgin murder-suicide: Police identify people found dead inside home

The Brief Elgin police have identified the two people found dead in a home on Tuesday. Officers responded to a check welfare call and found the bodies of the residents inside. EPD says it appears this was a murder-suicide and a "tragic case of domestic violence."



Elgin police have identified the two people found dead inside a home on Tuesday morning.

What we know:

On Feb. 11, around 6:30 a.m., Elgin police officers responded to a welfare check call at a home in the 200 block of E. 11th Street, off Main Street.

When officers entered the home, they found the bodies of the two residents inside.

The residents have been identified as 82-year-old Charles L. Cunningham and 73-year-old Sirley M. Cunningham.

EPD says that the investigation suggests this was a murder-suicide and a "tragic case of domestic violence." Police also added that there have been no previous calls to their residence.

Next of kin has been notified and Elgin police say this is an isolated incident with no threat to the public.

What you can do:

Anyone with additional information regarding this incident is asked to contact Det. Christian Baldwin at 512-285-5757 or christian.baldwin@elgintexas.gov.

Are you or someone you know a recent survivor of domestic violence? Help is available. You can reach the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233.