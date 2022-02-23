Elizabeth Warren endorses Greg Casar, State Rep Eddie Rodriguez talks about campaign

Former Austin City Councilman Greg Casar has been making waves and headlines after announcing his run for U.S Congress, representing Texas' 35th district.



"An independent poll released yesterday put us as 42 percent. That's way ahead, that's good, but it's not quite 50 percent. Undecided voters could get us to that 50 percent," said Casar.



With Election Day next Tuesday, the primaries are heating up, and Casar is getting endorsements from big names such as Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren, who even dropped in for a visit to Austin Wednesday.

"I’m here on a very serious mission and that is in this primary in six more days, to get Greg Casar 50.1 percent of the vote. Six more days until Austin and the rest of this district has a chance to be heard, to be heard standing behind a strong progressive who will fight for working people across this district and across this nation," said Warren.

But there is another notable name in this race, current Texas Representative Eddie Rodriguez.

"It was my time in Washington, when I spent 40 days away from my wife and kids. It was really there that I understood more clearly that the things that I fought for and against, progressive values in Austin that many times those are won and lost at the national level, and that was when I really was first interested and told myself if there was an opportunity I'd look into it," said Rodriguez.

Rodriguez has served in this seat for 19 years, and is hoping to bring that experience to Washington, despite Casar getting big high profile endorsements, Rodriguez feels he still has the support he needs.

"I definitely don't feel like the Democratic Party is turning it's back on me. They may be high profile but ultimately at the end of the day, the only endorsement I hear about is the people of District 35. That is all I really care about," he said.

As the election inches closer, Rodriguez is still feeling confident.

"I feel good, I've been communicating with the voters. The district is really diverse, Austin and San Antonio are very different communities," said Rodriguez.

Election Day is March 1.

Advertisement

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter