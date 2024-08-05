Elon Musk-backed school 'Ad Astra' looking to open in Bastrop this fall

article

A new school in Bastrop, backed by Tesla CEO Elon Musk, is now accepting applications.

The Montessori-style school Ad Astra, which translates to "to the stars" in Latin, is set to open later this year.

The school is located off FM 969 on the site of a former horse ranch.

The school's website says its mission is to "foster curiosity, creativity, and critical thinking in the next generation of problem solvers and builders."

The program is open to all children ages 3-9.

The 2024 school year is tentatively set to begin in September, but it depends on getting a license from Texas Health and Human Services.

Ad Astra will accept 48 students, 18 in the primary age group (3-6 years old) and 30 in the lower elementary age group (6-9 years old).

The school's website says tuition will be subsidized during the 2024-2025 school year. The subsidized tuition will cover the cost of daily snacks, enrichment activities, school materials and registration fees.

"In future years, tuition will be in line with local private schools that include an extended day program," the website reads.

In addition to accepting student applications, the school is also looking for teachers.

You can read more here.