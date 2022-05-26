Expand / Collapse search

Elon Musk calls for special assault rifle permits for 'extremely well vetted' people

By Ken Martin
Published 
Elon Musk
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: Elon Musk attends the the 2022 Met Gala celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/GC Images)

Tesla CEO Elon Musk commented Thursday morning on gun control measures following Tuesday's Texas elementary school shooting that killed 19 children and two adults.

In a tweet, Musk gave his opinion that assault rifles should, at minimum, require a special permit, where the recipient is extremely well vetted.

A shooter identified as Salvador Romas opened fire at Robb Elementary School Tuesday.

President Biden called for changes to gun laws Tuesday and expressed his heartbreak in his address to the nation following the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

Biden called for "commonsense" gun laws, saying that "we know they work and have a positive impact." Biden claimed that after the assault weapons ban was passed in 1994, mass shootings went down. After the law expired in 2004, Biden said, "mass shootings tripled."

