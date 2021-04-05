Elon Musk calls for 'urgent' need to build more housing in Austin

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk on Sunday highlighted the need for more residential buildings in the greater Austin area. "Urgent need to build more housing in greater Austin area!" Musk tweeted on Easter Sunday.

The tweet came after he cryptically tweeted, "Austin++," which led to speculation that Musk would soon be announcing new projects in and around the city.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

The call came just a few days after he extended an open invitation to his followers and anyone else interested in moving to Texas and coming to work for the aerospace company.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

Advertisement

Musk is making hiring investments in the city of Austin, Texas.

SpaceX revealed in a job posting earlier this month that it is breaking ground on a state-of-the-art manufacturing plant in Austin.

According to the posting, the candidate will help produce equipment for Starlink, SpaceX's global high-speed internet service made up of a constellation of satellites, and must agree to up to 25% travel to SpaceX's Los Angeles-area headquarters until the Austin facility is "fully established."

Read more on FOX BUSINESS

Fox Business’ Lucas Manfredi contributed to this report.