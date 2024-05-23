Elvis Presley's Bible found on nightstand after he died is up for auction

article

Items owned by the late Elvis Presley will hit the auction block on Saturday.

The personalized Bible found on Presley's nightstand after he died is among the items available from Kruse GWS Auctions. A note from Presley's cousin, Patsy, which confirms how the Bible was found, comes with the item.

"Shortly after Elvis' passing my uncle Vernon (Elvis' dad) and I went up into Elvis' bedroom at Graceland to organize and pack many of his personal belongings," the note said. "This Holy Bible was one of three that Elvis had on his night table. After packing them Uncle Vernon had me take them home for safe keeping and eventually gave them to me."

Presley died of a heart attack on Aug. 16, 1977.

Elvis Presley's personal Bible is up for auction. (Kruse GWS Auctions)

The Bible up for auction features the musician's full name, Elvis Aaron Presley, embossed in gold. Presley seemingly highlighted portions of scripture that spoke to him, including a passage from the book of Job:

"If I have made gold my hope, or have said to the fine gold, Thou art my confidence; If I rejoiced because my wealth was great, and because mine hand has gotten much; If I beheld the sun when it shined, or the moon walking in brightness."

Before his shows, Presley would read the Bible and pray to help calm his nerves.

Other items up for auction include jewelry, his Army uniform, sunglasses and a signed chair.

The Army uniform has Presley's name and sleeve patches. The "Hound Dog" singer served from 1958 to 1960.

FILE - Presley served in the Army for two years. (Kruse GWS Auctions)

FILE - Presley owned this pair of gold sunglasses. (Kruse GWS Auctions)

FILE - Presley sat in this folding chair while stationed in Germany in 1959. He eventually signed the chair for the family who hosted him. (Kruse GWS Auctions )

Presley's faith was well known during his lifetime. The singer's stepbrother Billy Stanley recalled the "Burning Love" singer being "in touch with the Lord."

"A lot of people don’t realize that after every show, he would unwind by singing gospel songs until the sun came up," Stanley told Fox News Digital. "He was in touch with the Lord. A lot of people said, ‘Well, he did this and that.’ [But] we all fall short. We’re all human."

"As Christians, most of us live under a magnifying glass," he added. "Well, Elvis lived under a microscope because he was a big star. It was tough. But the way I like to put it is… [he] had the devil on one shoulder and God on the other. And there was a constant battle going on in his head."

FILE - Riley Keough and Priscilla Presley attend the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on Jan. 15, 2024, in Los Angeles, California. ( Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

The auction of Presley's items comes days after a judge halted the auction of Graceland, the singer's historic Memphis, Tennessee, home. Naussany Investments & Private Lending was set to put the home up for auction after claiming Lisa Marie Presley never paid off a $3.8 million loan before her death. Lisa Marie had used Graceland as collateral, according to the investment group.

However, Lisa Marie's daughter sued the company, alleging the loan never existed.

FILE - An archive picture dated 03 April 2014 shows the home of Elvis Presley on his former estate 'Graceland' in Memphis, Tennessee. (Chris Melzer/picture alliance via Getty Images) Expand

Naussany Investments & Private Lending chose to withdraw the plans completely following the injunction.

"As the court has now made clear, there was no validity to the claims," a statement released by Elvis Presley Enterprises, Inc. read. "There will be no foreclosure. Graceland will continue to operate as it has for the past 42 years, ensuring that Elvis fans from around the world can continue to have the best in class experience when visiting his iconic home."

