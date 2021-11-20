Emergency mental health assistance available 24/7 in Williamson County

Callers needing emergency mental health assistance in Williamson County will now be able to receive it 24/7.

Through a partnership between Emergency Services, the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office and Bluebonnet Trails Community Services (BTCS), a qualified provider is available to assist with 911 callers experiencing mental health emergencies.

Adding mental health professionals to 911 was first approved by the Commissioners Court on March 30, says the county. Callers now are offered the assistance of police, firefighters, emergency medical responders or mental health professionals.

"Having mental health professionals on the 911 Communications floor now allows the appropriate resources to be determined and sent," said Sheriff Mike Gleason. "This allows us to better target specifically which first responders are needed and makes resources available for other calls."

The mental health professional may also prepare the emergency professionals for what they can expect at the scene, says the county.

After the initial call for emergency assistance, the county says that BTCS also will be following up with callers to connect them with mental health services.

The county adds that this service is not a replacement for the crisis hotline. Anyone having a mental health crisis are encouraged to still call Bluebonnet Trails directly at 1-800-841-1255.

