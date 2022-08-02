Emergency SNAP benefits in Texas extended for August 2022

Governor Greg Abbott has announced the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) is providing more than $305.5 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits for the month of August. The allotments are expected to help about 1.5 million Texas households.

"It is imperative that every family across our state has access to nutritious food," said Governor Abbott in a news release. "Through the extension of emergency SNAP benefits and the work of HHSC, we are ensuring Texans have the resources they need to stay healthy."

Texas HHS Access and Eligibility Services Deputy Executive Commissioner Wayne Salter adds, "We’re proud to continue providing nourishment to families through healthy foods."

HHSC received federal approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to extend the maximum, allowable amount of SNAP benefits to recipients based on family size, and all SNAP households will receive a minimum of $95 in emergency allotments. This additional emergency allotment should appear in recipients’ accounts by Aug. 31.

The emergency August allotments are in addition to the more than $7.6 billion in benefits previously provided to Texans since April 2020.

Administered by HHSC, SNAP is a federal program that provides food assistance to eligible low-income families and individuals in Texas. Texans in need can apply for benefits, including SNAP and Medicaid, at YourTexasBenefits.com or use the Your Texas Benefits mobile app to manage their benefits.

