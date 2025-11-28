Emergency water conservation notice in Lago Vista due to water treatment plant issue

The Brief Emergency Water Conservation notice issued in Lago Vista due to water treatment plant issue All residents asked to use water for essential needs only until further notice



The City of Lago Vista is issuing an Emergency Water Conservation Notice due to an unexpected operational issue at Water Treatment Plant 3, which is currently offline.

Why you should care:

Until further notice, officials are asking residents to use water for essential needs only, such as drinking, cooking, and basic hygiene.

People are asked to avoid all non-essential water use, including:

Lawn and landscape irrigation

Car washing

Power washing

Filling pools or hot tubs

Any other discretionary water usage

City officials say people may experience reduced water pressure.

No boil water notice hsa been issued at this time.

What's next:

Officials say Utilities and Public Works crews are actively working to restore full functionality as quickly as possible.

No estimated repair time has been given.

Additional updates will be provided as soon as more information is available.