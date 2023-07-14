ERCOT issues Weather Watch for next week

ERCOT, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, has issued a Weather Watch for July 16 to 18 due to forecasted higher temperatures, higher electrical demand and the potential for lower reserves.

Right now, they say there is enough capacity to meet demand, and grid conditions are expected to be normal during the Weather Watch.

On July 13, ERCOT set a new all-time peak demand record of 81,406 MW and they say the forecast shows we might break that record again next week.

ERCOT says it's monitoring conditions closely and will deploy all available tools to manage the grid.

ERCOT is encouraging everyone to sign up for grid condition notifications through the Texas Advisory and Notification System (TXANS) at https://www.ercot.com/txans.

You can also monitor real-time and extended grid conditions at https://www.ercot.com.