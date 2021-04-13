ERCOT requesting energy conservation this afternoon, evening

article

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas is asking Texans to conserve energy.

In a statement, ERCOT says, "Due to a combination of high generation outages typical in April and higher-than-forecasted demand from a stalled cold front over Texas, ERCOT may enter into emergency conditions this afternoon," said ERCOT Vice President of Grid Planning and Operations Woody Rickerson. "Given the event in February, it is important to note that we do not expect customer outages. Rather, this emergency declaration allows us to access tools that will bring supply and demand back into line."

Consumers and businesses are urged to reduce their electricity use this afternoon and into the evening.