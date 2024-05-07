Texas power grid: ERCOT weather watch issued for Wednesday, May 8

ERCOT has issued a Weather Watch for Wednesday, May 8.

ERCOT says the watch is due to unseasonably high temperatures, high levels of expected maintenance outages during the spring shoulder months, and the potential for lower reserves.

However, grid conditions are expected to be normal.

ERCOT says it will continue to monitor conditions closely and deploy all available tools to manage the grid.

In 2023, May peak demand was 68,159 MW, with the current all-time peak demand record of 85,508 MW set on Aug. 10, 2023.