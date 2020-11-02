Everything you need to know to vote in Texas on Election Day

More than 96 million Americans have already voted, either by mail or early and in person, according to the nonpartisan United States Election Project, but maybe you waited until Election Day to cast your ballot.

In Texas, besides electing the next president of the United States, we will be voting for a U.S. Senator, the 36 representatives who will serve in the U.S. House, as well as several other state and local races.

We have put together a guide with everything you need to know to be able to vote in Texas for the 2020 Election. Below we answer the frequently asked questions and more regarding voting.

How do I check my voter registration?

Did you make sure you are registered to vote? The deadline to register to vote in Texas was Monday, October 5. Voters can visit the Am I Registered page on the Texas Secretary of State website to confirm their voter registration status.

How do I find my polling location?

Your assigned polling place is based on where you live. Visit your county's election page for the polling locations and sample ballots by click here.

You will also be able to find election day voting locations by visiting the state's webpage, which will be populated with voting sites a few days before election day. Or, you may want to contact the Election Official for State and County Elections in your county.

When are polls open on Election Day?

The polls in Texas are open from 7 a.m. on the date of the election until 7 p.m. Anyone in line at the time the polls close will be allowed to cast their ballot.

What photo ID do I need to vote?

In order to vote in person during early voting or on election day, Texas voters will be asked to present an acceptable form of photo ID. Here is a list of the acceptable forms of photo ID:

Texas Driver License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)

Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS

Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS

Texas Handgun License issued by DPS

United States Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph

United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph

United States Passport (book or card)

With the exception of the U.S. Citizenship Certificate, which does not expire, for voters aged 18-69, the acceptable form of photo identification may be expired no more than four years before being presented for voter qualification at the polling place. For voters aged 70 or older, the acceptable form of photo identification may be expired for any length of time if the identification is otherwise valid.

Here is a list of the supporting forms of ID that can be presented if the voter does not possess an acceptable form of photo identification, and cannot reasonably obtain one:

Copy or original of a government document that shows the voter’s name and an address, including the voter’s voter registration certificate

Copy of or original current utility bill

Copy of or original bank statement

Copy of or original government check

Copy of or original paycheck

Copy of or original of (a) a certified domestic (from a U.S. state or territory) birth certificate or (b) a document confirming birth admissible in a court of law which establishes the voter’s identity (which may include a foreign birth document)

For more information on acceptable forms of ID and what you can do if you do not have one, click here.

Will I be able to vote straight-party?

No. House Bill 25 passed during the 85th Legislative Session, eliminating straight-party voting effective September 1, 2020. If you wish to vote for all of the candidates affiliated with one party, you should select each candidate one at a time on your ballot.

The items on your ballot may vary depending on where you live in the county. Texan voters are allowed to bring printed materials into the voting booth, including a sample ballot or a voters guide. But we cannot bring a cell phone or camera.

Voters with special needs

Click here for the special needs information on the state's election website to ensure that you are fully informed on the services available to you.

Student voters

Student voters often have concerns over residency for voter registration purposes. Information on student residency issues is available on this webpage.

Convicted felons

In Texas, a convicted felon regains the right to vote after completing his or her sentence. Therefore, once you have completed the punishment phase (including any term of incarceration, parole, or supervision, or completed a period of probation ordered by the court), you would be eligible to register and vote in the state of Texas.

