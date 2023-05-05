Expand / Collapse search

Ex-UFC star Jorge Masvidal's home site of shooting, one in custody: reports

By Ryan Morik
A person was shot at the Miami-Dade County home of former UFC fighter Jorge Masvidal on Thursday.

Miami-Dade police arrived at the residence shortly after 3 p.m. ET and took one person into custody – the victim was sent to a local hospital in stable condition.

Police said the former fighter himself was not a suspect, but they did say the person in custody is an older relative of the former fighter, WSVN-TV reported.

Detectives said it was a domestic dispute that led to the shooting.

The person was shot twice in the upper part of the body, but the injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.

The shooting is under investigation. None of those involved have been identified.

Masvidal retired last month after losing to Gilbert Burns at UFC 287 in Miami – it was his fourth consecutive loss to end his career.

The 38-year-old hung up the gloves with a 35-17 record after starting off 32-11.

