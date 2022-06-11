Excessive Heat Warning issued for Central Texas through Sunday

The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning for this weekend due to high air temperatures and a heat index expected in the triple digits.

The warning will be in place until 7 p.m. June 12 for most of Central Texas, including Travis, Hays, Williamson, Llano, Bastrop, Bexar, Caldwell, and Comal counties. The warning also includes Uvalde, Medina, Guadalupe, Frio, Atascosa, Wilson and Karnes counties.

Air temperatures are expected between 102 and 107 and the peak heat index is expected between 105 and 110. The NWS says that it upgraded a previous Heat Advisory mainly for expected high temperatures on Sunday, but that high temperatures in the 103-106 range are also possible Saturday for isolation locations in the Excessive Heat Warning.

The NWS advises Texans to limit strenuous outdoor activities to early morning or evening, drink plenty of water and take frequent breaks out of the sun. NWS is also reminding residents to never leave children or pets unattended in vehicles.

Texans are also advised to wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible and to know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

If working outside, OSHA recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.