Extended shelter being prepared for evacuees unable to return to homes 

The Capital Area Shelter Hub says it is preparing to shelter Hurricane Laura evacuees for longer if they are unable to return to their home communities.

Capital Area Shelter Hub officials say that depending on the number of evacuees remaining in Austin after August, 28, shelters may be consolidated.

The city also says the evacuees coming from outside of the Central Texas area should continue to go to the reception center located at 9201 Circuit of the Americas Blvd.

At this time, the Capital Area Shelter Hub is run by the City of Austin, Hays County, Travis County, and Williamson County. The hub has housed approximately 3,000 evacuees at 21 hotels and the Austin Convention Center.

County breakdown of shelters:

Bell County: 35 hotel rooms utilized

Hays County: 65 hotel rooms utilized

Travis County: 795 hotel rooms utilized and the Austin Convention Center

Williamson County: 197 hotel rooms utilized

Evacuees should text “ATXShelter” to 888-777 to get updates about sheltering in the Austin area.

The Capital Area Shelter Hub says those evacuees who arrived by personal vehicles from the Galveston area can return after they have registered their entire traveling party with either hotel staff, a government official, or Red Cross. Evacuees who arrived by bus will be returning home Friday, August 28.

