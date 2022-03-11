Face masks still required on CapMetro vehicles

CapMetro says riders and employees using its services or at one of its facilities will still be required to wear face masks due to federal regulations.

All riders, including children age 2 and up, are required to wear face masks while on transit vehicles and while waiting to ride., says CapMetro. Face masks must cover the nose and mouth and attach around the ears.

CapMetro is also reminding riders that bandanas and other single-ply fabric coverings do not meet federal requirements and are prohibited. There is also a limited number of face masks on board CapMetro vehicles in case a rider forgets a mask.

TSA has extended the nationwide mask mandate for public transit until April 18. The requirement had been set to expire on March 18, but was extended by a month to allow the CDC time to develop new, more targeted policies. The requirement extends to planes, buses, trains and transit hubs.

For more on CapMetro's response to COVID-19, click here.

