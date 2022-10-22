Fairmont Austin hosting Jeremiah Program luncheon on October 27

Fairmont Austin is hosting the Jeremiah Program's luncheon on October 27 to help celebrate the organization's work and its supporters.

The Jeremiah Program's mission is to disrupt the cycle of poverty for single mothers and their children. The organization provides the necessary support for moms in pursuit of economic mobility, and positions moms to be the best architects of the solutions to their families’ challenges and for their communities.

The "Love to L.I.V." luncheon will be held at 11:30 a.m. and tables and tickets are available for purchase here. Individual tickets are currently $150. In addition to individual tickets, there are also sponsorship opportunities available for the luncheon including the Blazing Sponsor, Daring Sponsor, Inspired Sponsor, Mighty Duo, and more.

Organizers say the name of the luncheon comes from the Jeremiah Program's Empowerment sessions where the core value is that all women are Lovable, Important, and Valuable.

"We are so excited for the opportunity to celebrate and spotlight our incredible work over the past year, while simultaneously educating those who are interested in supporting our mission and our moms," said Gloria Gonzales-Dholakia, Ph.D., executive director of Jeremiah Program in Austin, in a news release.

"The most critical time for women, especially single moms, is right now and we’re doing everything possible to support their success," Gonzales-Dholakia added.

The "Love to L.I.V." luncheon will celebrate the amazing people that have supported the organization over the year, including honoring Ryan Companies with the Noble Champion Award, as well as Sharon and Bruce Walker with the Compassionate Heart Award. The event will also include the opportunity to hear from the moms themselves and how the Jeremiah Program has positively impacted their lives as well as their children’s.

In 2022 alone, officials say the Jeremiah Program executed more than 2,178 family coaching sessions with dozens and dozens of mothers completing their Empowerment and Leadership courses and their children participating in one or more summer enrichment programs.