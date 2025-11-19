Fall graduation checklist: Making sure students are on track

The Brief Texas Education Agency releases graduation checklist The checklist helps students make sure they're on track to graduate in the spring



Education professionals are advising students to create a fall checklist.

The Texas Education Agency says its graduation checklist is designed to make sure students are on track for graduation in the spring.

The backstory:

"First and foremost, making sure that you identify which colleges or universities you're looking at, what are their requirements, and then making sure that you put those applications in, follow up with them, pay any fees if you can, or you can get waivers, and also do all the supplemental things as well," says Donald Kamentz, founder and CEO of ContigoEd.

Dig deeper:

TEA breaks down the graduation checklist by grade levels.

For 8th grade students, it says students and their legal guardians should review choices offered under the foundation high school program. That will help to decide on the future academic path. Then select which programs best fits your child's interests.

For juniors and seniors, these next couple of weeks, have a serious sit down with your academic advisors.

"If the opportunity presents itself, try to visit colleges, whether locally, statewide, or nationally, because it also, whether you may or may not go to that college, it gives you a sense of like, why would I like that college or not?" says Kamentz.

College, without a doubt, costs a pretty penny. January 15th is the priority deadline for Texans applying for FAFSA.

"If students have finished their applications and their FAFSA, they can also begin to work on scholarships. And there are great free scholarship applications or search engines out there that you can sign up for," says Kamentz.