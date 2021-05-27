Fallen San Marcos officer to receive full honors public funeral

A San Marcos police officer that was shot and killed in the line of duty in April 2020 will receive a full honors funeral next week.

The public service for Officer Justin Putnam will start at 10 a.m. on June 3 at the Shoreline Church on Burnet Road in Austin. The funeral had been postponed due to COVID-19 at the family's request, says the city of San Marcos.

A procession, limited to only Hays County first responders, will travel from Thomason Funeral Home to Shoreline Church beginning at 7:30 a.m. Members of the public are invited to pay their respects along the route, which will travel from Old Ranch Road 12 to Wonder World Drive, then on to I-35 North.

Suggested areas for supporters to line the route include the Wonder World extension from Old Ranch Roach 12, along Wonder World Drive to I-35, and I-35 overpasses in Kyle.

The service will include special remembrances, video tributes, and the presentation of a posthumous award by Chief Stan Standridge. Full law enforcement honors will follow on the lawn outside the church immediately after the service. An interment ceremony will be held privately.

Flowers may be sent directly to Shoreline Church beginning June 2. Charitable contributions may be made in Officer Putnam’s name to Shoreline Church and/or the Hays-Caldwell Women’s Center Transitional Housing Project.

No cameras will be allowed inside the service, but a livestream will be viewable on the City of San Marcos website and cable channels, Grande 16 and Spectrum 10.

Putnam was shot and killed on April 18, 2020 when he and two other officers responded to a domestic dispute call. On scene, all three officers were ambushed and shot. Officer Putnam was killed at the scene.

The San Marcos Police Department held a public memorial for Putnam in April on the one-year anniversary of his death, honoring him and his family.